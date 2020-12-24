Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells 27,400 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,076,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,855,528.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $131,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $476,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $803,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $3,451,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.