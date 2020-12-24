Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells 207,455 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 207,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $10,376,899.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32.
  • On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $7,359,655.70.
  • On Wednesday, December 16th, David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96.

Lyft stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

