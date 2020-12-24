Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $73,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,234.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GBX opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on GBX shares. Cowen raised their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 54,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

