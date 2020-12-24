Insider Selling: Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) Senior Officer Sells C$1,092,881.58 in Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) Senior Officer James Todd Parsons sold 65,104 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.79, for a total transaction of C$1,092,881.58.

James Todd Parsons also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 16th, James Todd Parsons sold 14,162 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total value of C$211,446.02.
  • On Monday, December 14th, James Todd Parsons sold 106,908 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$1,657,409.26.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of C$28.50 and a 52 week high of C$39.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bloom Burton lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

