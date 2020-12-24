Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,702.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $358,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,260 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Insperity by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 14.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.