Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CAO Sells $247,809.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICE stock opened at $112.18 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $114.29. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

