International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) vs. Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Head to Head Review

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) and Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get International Business Machines alerts:

This table compares International Business Machines and Avistar Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines 10.53% 48.69% 6.59% Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A

This table compares International Business Machines and Avistar Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines $77.15 billion 1.43 $9.43 billion $12.81 9.67 Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Business Machines has higher revenue and earnings than Avistar Communications.

Volatility & Risk

International Business Machines has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avistar Communications has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Business Machines and Avistar Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines 0 10 6 0 2.38 Avistar Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Business Machines presently has a consensus target price of $140.07, suggesting a potential upside of 13.05%. Given International Business Machines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe International Business Machines is more favorable than Avistar Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of International Business Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Business Machines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Avistar Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Business Machines beats Avistar Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries. It also offers middleware and data platform software, including Red Hat, which enables the operation of clients' hybrid multi-cloud environments; and Cloud Paks, WebSphere distributed, and analytics platform software, such as DB2 distributed, information integration, and enterprise content management, as well as IoT, Blockchain and AI/Watson platforms. The company's Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software; finance, procurement, talent and engagement, and industry-specific business process outsourcing services; and IT infrastructure and platform services. Its Global Technology Services segment provides project, managed, outsourcing, and cloud-delivered services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments; and IT infrastructure support services. The company's Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system, as well as Linux. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment, loan financing, short-term working capital financing, and remanufacturing and remarketing services. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

Avistar Communications Company Profile

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go. The company offers Avistar C3, a communication and collaboration platform, which provides an integrated suite of video, audio, and collaboration applications that include on-demand access to interactive video calling and conferencing, content creation and publishing, broadcast origination and video distribution, and video-on-demand, as well as data sharing, presence-based directory services, and network management. Avistar Communications Corporation also provides various services for the implementation and support of its video communications products; and offers software development, maintenance, support, and training services. In addition, it is involved in the development, prosecution, maintenance, support, and licensing of the intellectual property and technology used in the company's video communications systems. Further, the company sells and licenses a set of desktop products and infrastructure products that combine to form an Avistar video-enabled visual communication and collaboration solution. Avistar Communications Corporation offers its products and services through its direct sales force, as well as through strategic partners and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Avistar Systems Corporation and changed its name to Avistar Communications Corporation in April 2000. Avistar Communications Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.