Intevac (IVAC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2020 – Intevac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

12/16/2020 – Intevac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Intevac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2020 – Intevac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

12/5/2020 – Intevac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/26/2020 – Intevac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Intevac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/3/2020 – Intevac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Intevac was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2020 – Intevac had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IVAC opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 434.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 46.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

