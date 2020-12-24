Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,084,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,088. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 136,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 77,997 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

