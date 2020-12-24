Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Inuvo by 357.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at $1,696,000.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

