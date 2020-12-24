Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 520,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,504,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

