Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $459.54

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $459.54 and traded as low as $458.65. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) shares last traded at $465.22, with a volume of 36,971 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 462.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 410.97. The company has a market capitalization of £169.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L)’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) news, insider Jane Lewis purchased 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £4,772.95 ($6,235.89).

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) Company Profile (LON:IPU)

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

