Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 901 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 583% compared to the average volume of 132 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,735,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 186,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 107,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

AUDC opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $925.96 million, a PE ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

