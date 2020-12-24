Investors Buy Large Volume of Kosmos Energy Call Options (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,696 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 610% compared to the typical daily volume of 943 call options.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,778,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,297,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,096 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,156,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,477,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

