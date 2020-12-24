Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,722% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,422.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $506,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $3,645,039. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. UBS Group AG raised its position in Atkore International Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 65,652 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 129,967 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.