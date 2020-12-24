Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,326 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 call options.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $188.37 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.93.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $108,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.