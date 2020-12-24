Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Investors Title by 569.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Investors Title in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Investors Title by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title in the second quarter valued at $301,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of ITIC opened at $156.09 on Thursday. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $194.26. The company has a market capitalization of $295.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.28.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $15.44 per share. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.