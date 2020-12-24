InvestSMART Group Limited (INV.AX) (ASX:INV) Insider Purchases A$204,283.39 in Stock

InvestSMART Group Limited (INV.AX) (ASX:INV) insider Peter Hodge acquired 2,403,334 shares of InvestSMART Group Limited (INV.AX) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,283.39 ($145,916.71).

Peter Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Peter Hodge purchased 800,000 shares of InvestSMART Group Limited (INV.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,000.00 ($48,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.99.

InvestSMART Group Limited provides financial services and products under general advice to retail investors in Australia. It primarily offers wealth and funds management, and personal insurance services. The company was formerly known as Australasian Wealth Investments Limited and changed its name to InvestSMART Group Limited in May 2016.

