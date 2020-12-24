IONChain Reaches Market Cap of $333,034.65 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $333,034.65 and $2,863.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 56.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

