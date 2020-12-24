Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

IPSEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Ipsen alerts:

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.