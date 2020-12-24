IQ.cash (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0186 on Exchanges

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $222,719.48 and $177,991.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

