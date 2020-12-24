iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Up 5.5%

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.71 and last traded at $87.57. 733,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 975,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.98.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Raymond James raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Get iRobot alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,000,040.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $240,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,774 shares of company stock worth $1,508,936 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.