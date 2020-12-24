iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.38. 26,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 78,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

