iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Trading Down 0.3%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.69 and last traded at $51.83. 1,081,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,914,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit