iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSE:EPP) Trading Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSE:EPP)’s share price were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 217,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 567,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.26.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSE:EPP)

ISHARES MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Australian, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore equity markets.

