iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IJT opened at $115.26 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit