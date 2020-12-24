iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IJT opened at $115.26 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

