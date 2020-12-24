ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $87.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITT. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.43.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $76.27 on Monday. ITT has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $79.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ITT’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ITT will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ITT by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,406 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,842,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,826,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,911,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ITT by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after buying an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.