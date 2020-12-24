Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Reaches $0.0505 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $433,122.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00136903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00668325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00151959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 261.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00362456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00097768 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

