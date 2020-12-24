Jeffery Jenkins Sells 72 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director Jeffery Jenkins sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.53, for a total value of C$12,926.39.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$166.72 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of C$105.93 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The firm has a market cap of C$31.82 billion and a PE ratio of 120.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$173.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$186.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$372.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.3043669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

