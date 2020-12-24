JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

JMP opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 13,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $37,349.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,549.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,377.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,040 shares of company stock worth $126,889 over the last ninety days. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

