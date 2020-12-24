John Peter Mclaughlin Sells 50,000 Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Director John Peter Mclaughlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,187.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $298.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.88. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PDL BioPharma by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,979,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

