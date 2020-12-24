John Wesley Hardin Sells 2,700 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider John Wesley Hardin sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $319,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Wesley Hardin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMETEK alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, John Wesley Hardin sold 1,100 shares of AMETEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $130,383.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $118.62 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,865,000 after buying an additional 133,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,906,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in AMETEK by 53.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,996,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,807,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.