JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) a GBX 7,130 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,130 ($93.15) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,122.69 ($66.93).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,600 ($73.16) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,080.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,774.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,758 ($75.23).

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

