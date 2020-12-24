JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 400 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 367.43.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

