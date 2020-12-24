JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000.

Shares of ACTCU opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

There is no company description available for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.

