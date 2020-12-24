JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 405,202 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405,202 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.79% of National CineMedia worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National CineMedia by 242.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National CineMedia by 244.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $299.22 million, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

