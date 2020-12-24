JulSwap (JUL) Price Tops $39.55 on Major Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for $39.55 or 0.00249234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $3.65 million and $228,338.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00137290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00691456 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00181202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00370692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00064481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00100293 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 974,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,162 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

