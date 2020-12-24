Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.39.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

