Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TKAYY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 52,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.