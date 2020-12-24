K2 Gold Co. (KTO.V) (CVE:KTO) Trading Down 1.6%

K2 Gold Co. (KTO.V) (CVE:KTO) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 25,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 128,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of C$34.65 million and a P/E ratio of -17.11.

About K2 Gold Co. (KTO.V) (CVE:KTO)

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,830 hectares located in southern California; and GDR property covering a total of 3,073 hectares situated in the Yukon Territory.

