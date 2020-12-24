K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.39 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

