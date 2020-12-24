Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an underweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $347.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,714,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 438,715 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,715,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

