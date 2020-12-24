Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an underweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $347.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,714,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 438,715 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,715,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kaleido Biosciences
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.
