KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.99. 116,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 176,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KAO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

