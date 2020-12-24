KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

BEKE has been the topic of several other reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. China International Capital initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 86 Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,697. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. Equities analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

