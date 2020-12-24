Keep Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $105.12 million and $1.67 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00137759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.76 or 0.00680426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00152910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00373330 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00062557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00098492 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 451,676,081 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.