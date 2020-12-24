Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KELYA. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,773. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $818.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.