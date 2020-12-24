Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WKCMF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $139.25 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $139.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

