Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. Kering has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $74.44.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

