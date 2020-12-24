Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Smith Barney Citigroup

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Smith Barney Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70. Kering has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $74.44.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit