Kevin C. Tang Buys 275,784 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 275,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $606.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.60. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

