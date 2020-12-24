KeyCorp Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $313.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.55.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $272.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of -141.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $11,863,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,051.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,649 shares of company stock valued at $84,180,626. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Okta by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 127.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Okta by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Okta by 4,165.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after buying an additional 193,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 24.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

