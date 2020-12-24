KeyCorp Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $313.00

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.55.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $272.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of -141.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $11,863,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,051.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,649 shares of company stock valued at $84,180,626. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Okta by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 127.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Okta by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Okta by 4,165.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after buying an additional 193,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 24.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit